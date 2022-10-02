Megan Hilty

The theater veteran played Ivy, who eventually loses the lead role in Bombshell to Karen — but not without a fight. After Smash, Hilty continued acting on stage and screen, appearing in a 2015 concert version of Annie Get Your Gun and the 2019 film Detective Pikachu. In 2016, she was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Noises Off. She also played Patsy Cline in the 2019 Lifetime movie Patsy & Loretta and appeared in 2021’s Annie Live! on NBC.

Hilty has been married to Brian Gallagher since 2013. The duo share daughter Viola and son Ronan. In September 2022, her sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel and nephew Remy died in a plane crash in Washington.