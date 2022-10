Raza Jaffrey

The U.K. native played Karen’s boyfriend, Dev, who eventually cheated on her with Ivy. He went on to rack up credits in shows including Elementary, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, Homeland and Code Black. Since 2018, he has played Victor on Netflix’s Lost in Space.

Jaffrey has been married to actress Lara Pulver since 2014. The duo welcomed a son in 2017.