Will Chase

The Quantico alum starred as Julia’s ex Michael, who was hired to play Joe DiMaggio in Bombshell. Chase went on to play country superstar Luke Wheeler on Nashville and appeared in The Deuce, Stranger Things, The Good Wife, American Crime Story, Sharp Objects and Madam Secretary. He’s also an accomplished stage actor, having appeared in Kiss Me, Kate and Something Rotten! In 2013, he landed a Tony Award nomination for his performance in The Mystery of Edwin Drood. He is set to appear in Apple TV+’s upcoming series The Crowded Room alongside Tom Holland.

Chase shares two daughters with late wife Lori Davis. After his 2014 split from Messing, he moved on with singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson.