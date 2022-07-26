What Is the Premise?

Each episode of the series will take four contestants and drop them into the Central American jungle for 36 hours to take on numerous survivalist games for a chance to win $100,000.

In each group is a “Snake” who is intent on obstructing the group’s efforts in completing challenges. If the three participants can successfully reveal the identity of the saboteur, they split the cash prize between themselves. If they guess incorrectly, the Snake walks away with the money.