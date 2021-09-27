Returning Cast

Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Pete Davidson were all at the end of their contracts with season 46, and a tearful finale made fans concerned that they were signing off for good. However, all four will return alongside Michael Che, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor in addition to the cast members listed above. Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson will also return as featured players.