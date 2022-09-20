Leaving: Chris Redd

The Kenan alum announced his exit in September 2022 after five seasons on the show. “Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime,” he told Variety in a statement. “Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”