New: 4 Featured Players

In September 2022, NBC announced the addition of four new featured players to the cast: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. Hernandez is a stand-up comedian, Kearney has appeared on the League of Their Own series, Longfellow is an alum of NBC’s Bring the Funny and Walker is a writer on Big Mouth.