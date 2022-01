Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick

After Hader’s 2020 breakup from Rachel Bilson, he moved on with the Pitch Perfect star. “They’re really into each other and make each other laugh — a lot,” a source told Us in January 2022, noting that Kendrick has already bonded with his three daughters: Hannah, Harper and Hayley. “They’re keeping their relationship private, but friends close to them know.”