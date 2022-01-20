Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson

The “Weekend Update” host and Johansson first sparked romance rumors in May 2017, when they were spotted getting cozy at an SNL afterparty. They were later spotted kissing in November of that year after leaving an NYC restaurant. In April 2018, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of her movie, Avengers: Infinity War. Jost admitted he was in a relationship with the Lucy actress during a May 2018 “Weekend Update” segment where Leslie Jones joked that he was gay, to which he responded, “I’m not gay! I told you I have a girlfriend!” The couple announced their engagement in May 2019.

The duo secretly tied the knot in October 2020. Jost revealed in August 2021 that his wife was expecting their first child together, Johansson’s second. Later that month, the actress’ rep confirmed that she recently gave birth to their son, Cosmo. It was later revealed that Johansson went into labor in late July 2021.