Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck

SNL doesn’t play the role of a matchmaker for just those in front of the camera! Lindsay Shookus, a producer on the show, started dating the Batman star in April 2017. A source told Us Weekly that the Emmy winner — who was married to NBC colleague Kevin Miller at the time — and Affleck had been secretly seeing each other since 2014, when the actor was still married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Shookus and Affleck’s relationship continued to grow, with the TV producer visiting the actor in Hawaii while he filmed Triple Frontier in March 2018. They were also spotted looking at apartments together. The couple split in February 2019 only to briefly reconcile before calling it quits again in April.