Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

The comedian shared a kiss with the KKW Beauty founder during an Aladdin-themed sketch as she made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021. Later that month, the duo sparked romance speculation when they were spotted hanging out over Halloween weekend. The pair confirmed the relationship the following month after they celebrated Davidson’s birthday together along with Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav.

“Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2022. “Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go.”