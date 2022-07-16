Steve Martin

The comedian, beloved and revered for his epic “King Tut” skit, has gone on to become one of America’s most successful comedy actors in films and TV shows. Martin is perhaps best known for his movie roles in 1991’s Father of the Bride, as well as several ’80s hits including Roxanne, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, and The Man With Two Brains. He later created the Tony and Grammy-nominated musical Bright Star with Edie Brickell, which debuted on Broadway in 2016. He returned to TV in 2021 with Only Murders in the Building.