Ben Stiller

The comedian memorably reviewed Rain Main in one notable “Weekend Update” appearance with fellow comic Mike Meyers. Since then, Stiller has become one of America’s most beloved faces in funny movies, including 2001 sleeper hit Zoolander, 2000’s Meet the Parents, 2004’s DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story, as well as the Night at the Museum series. In 2018, he directed the critically-acclaimed Showtime miniseries, Escape at Dannemora.