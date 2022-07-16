Norm Macdonald

The Canada native made a name for himself as one of Saturday Night Live’s most memorable “Weekend Update” hosts, which he co-anchored for three years. He was a cast member from 1993 to 1998, famously impersonating the late Burt Reynolds eight times. One of his most iconic skits was portraying the 1972 version of Reynolds during Celebrity Jeopardy. After leaving SNL, Macdonald starred in his own comedy series, The Norm Show. His TV career continued to thrive with roles on A Minute With Stan Hooper, The Middle, Skylanders Academy, The Orville and Mike Tyson Mysteries. He was also a consulting producer on Roseanne in 2018 and an executive producer on Netflix’s Norm Macdonald Has a Show and teamed up with fellow SNL alum Adam Sandler in Grown Ups and Jack and Jill.

In September 2021, Macdonald’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly that he died after a private nine-year battle with cancer. He was 61.