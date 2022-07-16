Pete Davidson

Before becoming one of the youngest cast members in SNL history, Davidson appeared on the MTV shows Guy Code, Wild ‘n Out, and Failosophy. He joined the variety show during its 40th season in 2014 and turned heads with his honest (and sometimes controversial) segments on “Weekend Update.” Since SNL shot him into the spotlight, Davidson’s love life has become a hot topic.

He’s dated Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Cazzie David, and was engaged to Ariana Grande from June to October 2018. He began seeing Kim Kardashian in 2021 after she hosted the show.