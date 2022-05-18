Where Are the ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Alums Now?

Allison Holker
The Minnesota native first competed on season 2 of the reality series, returning through the years as an all-star and choreographer. She later joined the cast of DWTS, dancing with Riker Lynch, Andy Grammer and Jonathan Bennett. She went on to cohost Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, The Funny Dance Show and HGTV's Design Star: Next Generation. She wed Boss in December 2013, with whom she shares son Maddox and daughter Zaya. Holker is also the mother of daughter Weslie, whom she welcomed in May 2008 with a former partner.