Where Are the ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Alums Now?

Ariana DeBose

DeBose rose to fame as a contestant on SYTYCD season 6 before making her Broadway debut in Bring It On: The Musical in 2012. She performed in Broadway productions of Motown the Musical, Pippin, Hamilton: An American Musical, A Bronx Tale: The Musical and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Her role in Summer even earned her first Tony Award nomination in 2018. The North Carolina starred as Anita in Spielberg’s West Side Story in 2021, winning a Best Actress in a Supporting Role trophy at the March 2022 Oscars.