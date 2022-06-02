Where Are the ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Alums Now?

Hayley Erbert

The Kansas native competed on season 10 of the series in 2013. The contemporary dancer was one of the final top three female contestants. The following year, she joined Derek and Julianne Hough for their Move Live on Tour. In 2016, Erbert became a troupe dancer on Dancing With the Stars. After six seasons, the performer returned to DWTS in 2020 and 2021 to perform routines with then-boyfriend Derek. The couple announced in June 2022 that they got engaged after more than six years of dating.