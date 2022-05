Stephen “tWitch” Boss

The season 4 runner-up returned to the Fox competition as an all-star in season 7 and as a team captain in season 12. He’s been deejaying on The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2014, and he’s married to Holker. The Magic Mike XXL actor and Holker share son Maddox, born in March 2016, and daughter Zaya, born in November 2019. He adopted Holker’s daughter Weslie from a previous relationship.