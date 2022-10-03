‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Candace Cameron Bure

The former child star’s role as Keith’s youngest sister, Cindy Nelson, was her first feature film. The same year, Cameron Bure made her debut as D.J. Tanner on Full House, which ran until 1995. The California native starred on Make It or Break It before reprising her role as D.J. on Netflix’s Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. Cameron Bure also found success on Hallmark Channel starring in rom-coms and holiday films such as Moonlight & Mistletoe, Puppy Love and A Shoe Addict’s Christmas — as well as the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries franchise —before parting ways with the network in April 2022 and moving to Great American Media.

Cameron Bure has been producing movies and TV shows — mainly Fuller House — since 1997. She made her directorial debut in 2018 for an episode of the Netflix revival. The actress has written multiple books including 2018’s Kind Is the New Classy and children’s stories Candace Center Stage and Grow, Candace, Grow. She also has a clothing line for QVC, shoppable products online and served as a cohost on The View for two seasons from 2015 to 2016.

The Christmas Town actress married NHL player Valeri Bure in 1996. The couple share three children: daughter Natasha and sons Lev and Maksim, born in 1998, 2000 and 2002, respectively.