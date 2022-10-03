‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Craig Sheffer

Sheffer portrayed Amanda’s boyfriend, and popular teen, Hardy Jenns, the same year that he voiced Mick on Teen Wolf. The Pennsylvania native later starred in A River Run Through It, The Fall, Merlin: The Return, Water Under the Bridge, While She Was Out, Code of Honor and Palmer. Sheffer is best known for playing Keith Scott on One Tree Hill from 2003 to 2012. He also had a recurring role on American Horror Story in 2021. Additionally, the actor has writer, director and producer credits to his name including 2008’s American Crude.

The Widow’s Point actor shares daughter Willow, born in 1993, with ex-partner British actress Gabrielle Anwar. Following his late ‘90s split from Anwar, Sheffer was briefly married to Leigh Taylor-Young from 2003 to 2004.