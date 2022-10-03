‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Elias Koteas

Koteas had a few scenes as the bad boy, Skinhead, who helps Keith pull off his elaborate date with Amanda. The Canadian actor then appeared in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Look Who’s Talking Too, Fallen, Shooter, Prisoner, The Fourth Kind and My Days of Mercy. He also starred on Traffic, Combat Hospital and The Killing before playing Alvin “Al” Olinsky on Chicago P.D. (as well as the other One Chicago series), Tom True on Goliath and Charles “Tuna” Billingham on Guilty Party.

The actor was married to Jennifer Rubin from 1987 to 1990.