‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Eric Stoltz

Stoltz played the sweet, artistic Keith Nelson. The actor went on to appear in Say Anything, Pulp Fiction, Kicking and Screaming, Jerry Maguire, The Butterfly Effect and 5 to 7. The California native’s TV hits include Mad About You, Chicago Hope, Out of Order, Caprica and Madam Secretary. Stoltz has also found success behind the camera, both directing and producing Madam Secretary and Bull. He has also worked as a director on Glee, Nashville and Grey’s Anatomy over the years.

The Mask actor has been married to Bernadette Moley since 2005. They share one child, daughter Catalina. The couple reportedly have a second child but have never confirmed anything about their family.