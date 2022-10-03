‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jane Elliot

Elliot played the family matriarch, Carol Nelson. The soap opera star also played Park Mom in 1987’s Baby Boom before turning her attention back to TV roles. She played Anjelica Deveraux on Days of Our Lives from 1987 to 1989, Tracy Quartermaine on The City from 1996 to 1997. Additionally, the New York native has played Tracy Quartermaine on and off on General Hospital since 1978. Elliot previously served as a producer on Loving for 207 episodes in 1995.

The Daytime Emmy winner shares one child, son Adrian, with ex-husband Luis Rojas, who was a cameraman on General Hospital. The couple split in 1986 after eight years of marriage. Elliot later adopted daughter Annie Rose in 1989.