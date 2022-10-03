‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

John Ashton

Ashton portrayed Keith’s overbearing father, Cliff Nelson. The Massachusetts native has since appeared in Midnight Run, Little Big League, Meet the Deedles, Once Upon a River, My Little Baby, American Christmas and Death in Texas. He also starred on Hardball and was a guest on the “Poddywood” podcast from 2021 to 2022. Ashton is set to reprise his role as John Taggart in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

The Beverly Hills Cop star was married to Victoria Marie Runn from 1968 to 1970. The exes share one daughter. Ashton tied the knot for a second time with Bridget Ashton in 1976. The duo, who share one child, parted ways in 2001.