‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Lea Thompson

Thompson played Keith’s high school crush, Amanda Jones. After the rom-com, the actress reprised her role as Lorraine in Back to the Future Part II and Back to the Future Part III. She later appeared in The Little Rascals, Stealing Christmas, Hallmark’s Jane Doe film series, The Christmas Clause, The Year of Spectacular Men, Little Women and Ten Tricks. Thompson also starred on Caroline in the City, For the People, Switched at Birth and Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero. The Minnesota native’s directing credits include Schooled, The Goldbergs, Star Trek: Picard and Stargirl. She made her producing debut in 1998, working on 22 episodes of Caroline in the City.

The Howard the Duck actress married director Deutch in 1989. The duo share daughters Madelyn and Zoey, born in 1991 and 1994, respectively.