‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Maddie Corman

Corman portrayed middle sister, Laura Nelson, who goes to the same school as her big brother, Keith. The New York native then landed the role of Cynthia Tresch on Mr. President before appearing on All-American Girl, Almost There and Younger. Some of her movie hits include Mickey Blue Eyes, Maid in Manhattan, The Savages, A Novel Romance, Private Life and The Same Storm. She made her directorial debut with 2015’s short How Was Your Day?, which she also wrote. Four years later, Corman starred in the Off-Broadway play Accidentally Brave, which was an autobiographical play about her husband, Jace Alexander, who was charged in 2015 and convicted one year later of possessing and sharing child pornography.

The A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actress wed Roger M. Dickes in 1992. The pair divorced in 1997. The following year, Corman married director Alexander. The couple share three children: daughter Isa and twin sons Mac and Finn.