‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Mary Stuart Masterson

The actress portrayed Keith’s BFF, Watts, who has feelings for him. Masterson went on to star on Kate Brasher, Waterfront, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Mercy, For Life and Blindspot. Her movie credits include Bad Girls, Dogtown, The Sisters, As You Are and Daniel Isn’t Real. The New York native made her debut as a writer and director with 2001’s On the Edge. She has since produced Last Man Running, Tickling Leo, Adopting Audrey and more. In 2003, Masterson was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in Broadway’s revival of Nine.

The Benny & Joon actress was married to George Carl Francisco from 1990 to 1992. She wed for a second time in 2000 to Damon Santostefano, but the duo parted ways four years later. Masterson has been married to Jeremy Davidson since 2006. She and Davidson share three children: twins Clio and Wilder and son Phineas.