‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Molly Hagan

The actress played Amanda’s BFF and fellow cool girl, Shayne. The Minnesota native went on to star on The Nutt House, Herman’s Head, Life’s Work, Unfabulous, Law & Order: True Crime, iZombie, Jane the Virgin and No Good Nick. She’s been playing Abeline Walker on Walker since 2021. Hagen’s movie credits include French Exit, Election, Miracle in Lane 2, Sully, God Incorporated and All My Life. In 2017, the star wrote, cast and produced The Garage Sale.

Hagan married Richard Guttenberg in 2017 after dating for 13 years.