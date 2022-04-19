Ashley Williams

Williams portrayed a mutual friend of Darcy and Rachel named Claire, who has a thing for Ethan. The same year she appeared in Something Borrowed, the actress was also seen in Scents and Sensibility and Margin Call. The New York native has since starred in Lovesick, October Kiss, Christmas in Evergreen, Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater and the Sister Swap movies. Williams’ TV credits include How I Met Your Mother, The Jim Gaffigan Show and Amber Brown. The actress made her directorial debut with 2020’s short film Meats. The following year, she served as an executive producer on both of Hallmark Channel’s Sister Swap movies, which also starred her real-life sister, Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Williams married filmmaker Neal Dodson in 2011. They welcomed their first child, son Gus, in October 2020.