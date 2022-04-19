Colin Egglesfield

Egglesfield played Darcy’s fiancé and Rachel’s eventual love interest, Dex. The Michigan native then appeared in Open Road, A Stranger in Paradise, Vice, Autumn Dreams, Bad Moms, 100 Days to Live and A Christmas Witness. He also starred on The Client List playing Evan Parks and Rizzoli & Isles where he portrayed Tommy Rizzoli.

The philanthropist is the founder and owner of Shout Out Swag. In 2019, he published Agile Artist: Life Lessons from Hollywood and Beyond. One year later, Egglesfield launched his YouTube weekly talk show, “Coffee With Colin,” which also streams on Spotify.