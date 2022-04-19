Ginnifer Goodwin

Goodwin’s time as Margene Heffman on Big Love came to an end the same year that Something Borrowed hit theaters. In the rom-com, she played sweet, quiet, single lawyer Rachel. The Tennessee native was then seen in Five, Killing Kennedy, Zootopia and I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story. The Tennessee native’s TV credits include playing Mary Margaret/Snow White on Once Upon a Time from 2011 to 2018, Beth Ann Stanton on 2019’s Why Women Kill and Jodie on Pivoting, which premiered in 2022.

Goodwin married her Once Upon a Time costar Josh Dallas in 2014 after three years of dating. They welcomed sons Oliver and Hugo in 2014 and 2016, respectively.