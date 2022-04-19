John Krasinski

The Massachusetts native portrayed Ethan, Rachel’s longtime friend and confidante, whose love for her was never reciprocated. Krasinski later appeared in Promised Land, 13 Hours, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II and Free Guy. The Office alum played Jim Halpert on the comedy from 2005 to 2013 before landing the title role on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan in 2018. After getting experience as a director and producer on The Office, Krasinski wrote, directed and produced all of the A Quiet Place films — the third installment is in pre-production. He also worked as a producer on Lip Sync Battle, Some Good News, Dream Corp LLC and more shows.

The Emmy nominated actor married Emily Blunt in 2010. The couple share two daughters, Hazel and Violet, born in 2014 and 2016, respectively.