Kate Hudson

Hudson portrayed free-spirit, loud and wild Darcy. The California native continued to add to her rom-com resume, later starring in A Little Bit of Heaven and Mother’s Day before appearing in Rock the Kasbah, Deepwater Horizon, Marshall and Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. Hudson also had a recurring role on Glee before landing the role of Micah Keith on Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told in 2021.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star launched her activewear line, Fabletics, in 2013. Three years later, she released her first book, Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body, which she followed up with Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition in 2017. Hudson has since launched her alcohol brand, King St. Vodka, and wellness company In Bloom. She also cohosts the “Sibling Revelry” podcast alongside her older brother, Oliver Hudson.

The Bride Wars actress got engaged to Danny Fujikawa in 2021. The couple share daughter Rani, who was born in 2018. Kate is also mother to two sons. She shares Ryder, who was born in 2004, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and Bingham, who was born in 2011, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.