Steve Howey

Howey played Darcy’s sidepiece, Marcus, whom she has an affair with while engaged. The Texas native then appeared in See You in Valhalla, Love on the Run, Stuber and recurring roles on SEAL Team and Carrier. Howey portrayed Kevin Ball on Shameless, which ran from 2011 to 2021.

The Reba alum split from actress Sarah Shahi in June 2020 after 11 years of marriage. The pair finalized their divorce in January 2021. The exes share three children: son William and twins Violet and Knox.