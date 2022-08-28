Alanis Morrisette and Dave Coulier

The Canada native’s breakup classic, “You Oughta Know,” was often rumored to be about Full House alum Dave Coulier, whom she dated in 1992. The lyrics, “I hate to bug you in the middle of dinner / It was a slap in the face how quickly I was replaced,” resonated with the former TV star who told HuffPost in 2013 the “dinner” line was a dead giveaway. “We had already broken up,” he told the outlet. “She called and I said, ‘Hey, you know, I’m right in the middle of dinner. Can I just call you right back?’”

Moreover, Coulier revealed on the SiriusXM show “Jim Norton and Sam Roberts” in July 2022 that there was “a lot of familiar stuff” in the song he remembers talking about with the “Head Over Heels” singer.

“Like [in ‘Right Through You’] ‘your shake is like a fish.’ I’d go, ‘Hey, dead fish me,’ and we’d do this dead fish handshake,” he shared at the time. “And so, I started listening to it and I thought, ‘Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman.’ And that was my first thought.”