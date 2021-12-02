Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Shortly after the pair called it quits on their four-month engagement in October 2018, Grande released the breakup song of the year titled “Thank U, Next.” In the tune, Grande also referenced exes Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez and the late Mac Miller with lyrics that read: “Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say ‘thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel.”