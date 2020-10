Big Sean and Naya Rivera

Big Sean revealed that his 2014 single “I Don’t F–k With You” was inspired by his ex-fiancée in an interview with Complex in January 2015. “And every day I wake up celebrating s–t, why? / Cause I just dodged a bullet from a crazy bitch,” Big Sean raps on the track. “I don’t f–k with you/ You lil’ stupid ass bitch, I ain’t f–kin’ with you.”