Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

Soon after the pop stars ended their romance in 2002, Timberlake released “Cry Me a River,” a song many fans believe to be about Spears. The music video even featured a Spears lookalike. A year later, she responded with “Everytime,” her own heartbreaking take on their relationship. “My weakness caused you pain / And this song is my sorry,” she sings.