Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

Lovato dropped a new track titled “Still Have Me” as her messy split from her former fiancé played out in the press in September 2020.

“Everything around me shattered / All the highs are now just low / But it doesn’t even matter / ‘Cause I’d rather be alone,” she sings.

The lyrics to the chorus read, “I don’t have much but at least I still have me (I still have me) / And that’s all I need / So take my faith but at least I still believe (I still believe) / And that’s all I need / I don’t have much but at least I still have me.”