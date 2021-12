Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

Stefani released “Used to Love You” in 2015 after her split from husband Gavin Rossdale. She told Ryan Seacrest at the time that she “cried the whole night” when the song came out, adding that the lyrics “came out of something so horrible.” In the song, she sings, “I thought I was the best thing that ever happened to you / I thought you loved me the most.”