John Mayer and Katy Perry

Mayer confessed that his 2017 song “Still Feel Like Your Man” is about his relationship with Perry, whom he dated on and off for a year and a half until 2014. “Who else would I be thinking about?” he told The New York Times when asked about the rumors, noting that he hadn’t “dated a lot of people in the last five, six years.” The song’s lyrics include, “I still keep your shampoo in my shower / In case you wanna wash your hair.”