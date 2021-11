Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

After Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, the rapper seemed to reference his estranged wife on several songs on his 2021 album, Donda, including “Lord I Need You,” in which he raps, “You had a Benz at sixteen, I could barely afford an Audi.”

On “Hurricane,” he even mentions the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum by name, singing, “Heated by the rumors, read into it too much / Fiendin’ for some true love, ask Kim, ‘What do you love?’”