Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Cyrus dropped “Slide Away” in August 2019, just six days after announcing her breakup from her husband of less than a year. “Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go,” she sings. “I want my house in the hills / Don’t want the whiskey and pills.”