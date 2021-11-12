Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett

Much of Rodrigo’s 2021 debut, Sour, alludes to her breakup with her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar, whom she was rumored to have dated in 2019.

On “Driver’s License,” Rodrigo questions whether her ex accidentally calls his new girlfriend her name. “’Cause let’s be honest, we kinda do sound the same / Another actress,” Rodrigo sings. “I hate to think that I was just your type.”

Bassett was rumored to be dating Girl Meets World star Sabrina Carpenter at the time.