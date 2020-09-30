Song Lyrics Inspired by Celebrity Breakups

Perrie Edwards and Zayn Malik
Edwards appeared to take aim at her ex-fiancé in the lyrics for Little Mix's song "Shout Out to My Ex." She calls out her four-year relationship with Malik in the lyrics, "I hope she gettin' better sex / Hope she ain't fakin' it like I did, babe / Took four long years to call it quits / Forget that boy, I'm over it." Edwards and the "Pillowtalk" singer began dating in 2011 before calling off their engagement in 2015. Later that year, Malik began dating Gigi Hadid.