Rihanna and Chris Brown

Rihanna told Vogue in 2010 that her song “Cold Case Love” is about her tumultuous relationship with ex Brown, saying, “It’s a song that everybody wanted to hear, everything that I didn’t say for the past eight months, exactly how I felt about that relationship and how I feel about it now – that song says it all.” The lyrics reference Brown’s 2009 arrest for assaulting his then-girlfriend: “What you did to me was a crime.”