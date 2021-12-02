Robin Thicke and Paula Patton

Thicke and Patton dated for more than a decade before tying the knot in 2005 but the former couple split in 2014. The singer attempted to make amends with Patton later that year by devoting an entire album to her, titled “Paula.” The lead single, “Get Her Back,” included the lyrics, “I never should have raised my voice / Or made you feel so small / I never should have asked you to do anything at all / I should have kissed you longer / I should have held you stronger.”