Song Lyrics Inspired by Celebrity Breakups

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

Gomez dropped her single “Lose You to Love Me,” which included lyrics that fans speculated were inspired by her relationship with Bieber, in October 2019. In one lyric she sings, “Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn,” which could be a nod to Bieber’s 2015 album, Purpose. Later she belts out, “In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy.” Bieber and Gomez split in March 2018, just three months before the “Sorry” singer was linked to his now-wife, Hailey.