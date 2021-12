Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Two weeks after the singers’ November 2021 split, the Canada native released “It’ll Be Okay.” Mendes appeared to address their breakup in the December 2021 ballad, singing, “If you tell me you’re leaving / I’ll make it easy / It’ll be okay / If we can’t stop the bleeding / We don’t have to fix it / We don’t have to stay / I will love you either way.”